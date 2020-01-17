Utah State, Boise State meet in conference play

Utah State (14-5, 3-3) vs. Boise State (11-8, 3-4)

Taco Bell Arena, Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MWC foes meet as Utah State matches up against Boise State. Utah State knocked off Nevada by 10 at home on Saturday. Boise State lost 85-78 at Air Force on Wednesday.

STEPPING UP: The prolific Derrick Alston Jr. has averaged 19.5 points and 5.4 rebounds to lead the way for the Broncos. Justinian Jessup has paired with Alston and is producing 14.8 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. The Aggies are led by Justin Bean, who is averaging a double-double with 12.8 points and 10.3 rebounds.ACCURATE ALSTON JR.: Alston has connected on 35 percent of the 120 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 17 over his last three games. He’s also made 82.5 percent of his free throws this season.

Advertisement

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Broncos are 11-0 when holding opponents to 46.4 percent or worse from the field, and 0-8 when opponents shoot better than that. The Aggies are 10-0 when recording at least 11 offensive rebounds and 4-5 when they fall short of that total.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Boise State’s Jessup has attempted 143 3-pointers and connected on 38.5 percent of them, and is 12 of 33 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah State is rated second among MWC teams with an average of 78.3 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.