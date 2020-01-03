Utah Valley, Kansas City meet in conference play

Utah Valley (7-9, 1-0) vs. Kansas City (8-7, 1-0)

Swinney Recreation Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: WAC foes meet as Utah Valley matches up against Kansas City. Utah Valley blew out Chicago State by 21 on the road in its last outing. Kansas City is coming off a 90-86 overtime win at home over Seattle in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Javan White is averaging 11.9 points and 7.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Roos. Brandon McKissic is also a primary contributor, putting up 10.4 points per game. The Wolverines are led by Isaiah White, who is averaging 13 points and 7.3 rebounds.INTRIGUING ISAIAH: I. White has connected on 21.2 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 12 over his last three games. He’s also converted 75.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 74: Utah Valley is 0-5 when opposing teams score 74 or more points. Kansas City is a perfect 6-0 when its offense scores at least 74 points and has averaged 74 points per game over its last five.

PERFECT WHEN: Kansas City is a perfect 6-0 when the team records at least 11 offensive rebounds. The Roos are 2-7 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Kansas City has held opposing teams to 69 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all WAC teams.

