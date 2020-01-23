UTEP 72, Rice 64

UTEP (12-8)

Boum 6-12 11-12 27, Hawkins 4-8 0-1 8, Edwards 9-19 3-5 22, Williams 1-2 1-2 3, Vila 0-2 0-0 0, Archie 1-3 2-2 4, Verhoeven 2-3 0-0 4, Lathon 0-1 0-0 0, Stroud 1-3 2-3 4. Totals 24-53 19-25 72.

RICE (9-12)

Peterson 2-7 0-1 5, Adams 5-13 2-2 17, Murphy 3-10 4-6 11, Martin 7-14 3-5 20, Parrish 3-5 4-4 10, Mullins 0-3 0-0 0, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Crisler 0-1 1-2 1, Olivari 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 14-20 64.

Halftime_UTEP 36-34. 3-Point Goals_UTEP 5-28 (Boum 4-10, Edwards 1-10, Archie 0-1, Lathon 0-1, Hawkins 0-2, Stroud 0-2, Vila 0-2), Rice 10-34 (Adams 5-11, Martin 3-6, Peterson 1-4, Murphy 1-8, Crisler 0-1, Mullins 0-2, Olivari 0-2). Fouled Out_Williams, Martin. Rebounds_UTEP 32 (Vila 11), Rice 26 (Peterson 8). Assists_UTEP 9 (Williams 2), Rice 13 (Moore 3). Total Fouls_UTEP 17, Rice 19. A_1,518 (5,750).

