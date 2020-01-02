Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
UTEP coach Rodney Terry critical, but expected to recover

January 2, 2020 10:48 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — UTEP basketball coach Rodney Terry is in critical condition in a Miami hospital, school officials said Thursday.

Terry is stable and “is expected to make a full recovery,” the school said. There is no timetable for his return to the bench.

He did not coach in UTEP’s loss to Florida International on Thursday. First-year assistant Kenton Paulino handled the coaching duties in the Conference USA opener for both schools.

The Miners are scheduled to visit Florida Atlantic in Boca Raton, about an hour north of Miami, on Saturday.

Terry was admitted to the hospital Wednesday after going into anaphylactic shock, the school said. Anaphylactic shock is serious and often life-threatening, restricts breathing and is typically caused by a reaction to food or an insect bite.

Terry is in his second season at UTEP, going 8-21 last season. The Miners have already topped that win total this season, now at 9-5 even after Thursday’s defeat.

He spent the previous seven seasons at Fresno State, going 126-108 with the Bulldogs. He guided them to the 2014 CBI championship series, falling to Siena, and got them to the NCAA tournament in 2016 where they fell in the first round to Utah.

