Valparaiso 67, Evansville 65

January 26, 2020 7:15 pm
 
EVANSVILLE (9-12)

Cunliffe 6-17 1-2 16, Kuhlman 0-5 1-2 1, Frederking 4-9 0-0 11, Riley 5-11 2-2 12, Givance 0-2 0-0 0, Newton 4-5 2-2 12, Hall 4-8 1-1 9, Labinowicz 1-1 0-0 3, Ilegomah 0-1 1-2 1, Henderson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 8-11 65.

VALPARAISO (11-10)

Freeman-Liberty 2-10 8-11 12, Clay 2-5 2-2 6, McMillan 6-9 2-4 16, Sackey 4-6 2-2 12, Kiser 1-3 0-0 2, Robinson 1-5 0-0 2, Fazekas 3-5 0-0 8, Gordon 0-1 2-2 2, Krikke 1-4 1-1 3, Morgan 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 22-51 17-22 67.

Halftime_Valparaiso 36-23. 3-Point Goals_Evansville 9-22 (Cunliffe 3-6, Frederking 3-6, Newton 2-2, Labinowicz 1-1, Givance 0-1, Kuhlman 0-2, Hall 0-4), Valparaiso 6-23 (Fazekas 2-3, Sackey 2-3, McMillan 2-4, Clay 0-1, Gordon 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Kiser 0-2, Krikke 0-2, Freeman-Liberty 0-6). Rebounds_Evansville 31 (Cunliffe 8), Valparaiso 28 (Freeman-Liberty, Clay 7). Assists_Evansville 13 (Riley, Givance 4), Valparaiso 11 (Freeman-Liberty 4). Total Fouls_Evansville 20, Valparaiso 19. A_3,044 (5,000).

