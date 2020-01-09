Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Van Vliet leads William & Mary over UNC-Wilmington 79-63

January 9, 2020 9:45 pm
 
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Andy Van Vliet had 18 points and 11 rebounds as William & Mary topped UNC Wilmington 79-63 on Thursday night. Nathan Knight added 17 points and 17 rebounds for the Tribe. Knight also had five assists for the Tribe.

Luke Loewe had 14 points for William & Mary (12-5, 4-0 Colonial Athletic Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Bryce Barnes added 11 points.

Jaylen Sims had 21 points and six rebounds for the Seahawks (5-13, 0-5), who have now lost 10 games in a row. Ty Gadsden added 10 points.

William & Mary plays College of Charleston at home on Saturday. UNC Wilmington plays Elon on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

