Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Vander Plas’ double-double leads Ohio past E. Michigan

January 18, 2020 4:56 pm
 
< a min read
      

YPSILANTI, Mich (AP) — Ben Vander Plas scored 22 points with 11 rebounds and Ohio beat Eastern Michigan 60-58 on Saturday.

Jason Preston had 14 points and eight rebounds for Ohio (10-8, 2-3 Mid-American Conference). Preston distributed seven assists though committed eight turnovers. Jordan Dartis scored 11 points while Sylvester Ogbonda collared 14 rebounds.

Noah Morgan scored a career-high 23 points for the Eagles (10-8, 0-5), who have now lost five games in a row. Ty Groce added 17 points and Jalen King grabbed 10 boards.

The Bobcats improvde to 2-0 against the Eagles on the season. Ohio defeated Eastern Michigan 74-68 on Jan. 7.

Advertisement

Ohio matches up against Toledo at home on Tuesday. Eastern Michigan plays Bowling Green on the road on Tuesday.

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Station Tybee Island reserve crew rescue dolphin

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex,' overspending