Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Vanderbilt without SEC’s leading scorer vs. Texas A&M

January 11, 2020 2:40 pm
 
< a min read
      

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt guard Aaron Nesmith is missing at least one game with an injured foot.

The Commodores announced that the sophomore would not play Saturday against Texas A&M. Nesmith not only is Vanderbilt’s leading scorer, he also leads the Southeastern Conference and is fifth nationally with 23 points a game. Nesmith also leads Division I with 4.29 3-pointers per game shooting a nation’s best 52.2%.

Nesmith has made an SEC-best 60 3s this season and is eighth nationally at the free throw line, hitting 82.5%. He’s one of only two players to make seven or more 3s in a game four times this season.

___

Advertisement

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR introduces the lend-lease program