Vandy looks to knock off No. 5 Auburn

Vanderbilt (8-5, 0-0) vs. No. 5 Auburn (13-0, 1-0)

Auburn Arena, Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Auburn looks to give Vanderbilt its seventh straight loss against ranked opponents. Vanderbilt’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 18 Arizona State Sun Devils 81-65 on Dec. 17, 2018. Auburn has moved up to No. 5 in the latest AP rankings following a win over Mississippi State last week.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Vanderbilt’s Aaron Nesmith, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Dylan Disu have collectively scored 51 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 75 percent of all Commodores scoring over the last five games.

Advertisement

OFFENSIVE THREAT: J’Von McCormick has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Auburn field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 31 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Vanderbilt is a perfect 5-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 3-5 when fewer than four Commodores players score in double-figures.

STREAK SCORING: Auburn has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 87.1 points while giving up 66.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Auburn offense has scored 82 points per game this season, ranking the Tigers 10th among Division 1 teams. The Vanderbilt defense has allowed 72.6 points per game to opponents (ranked 228th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.