Vaudrin leads Winthrop over Campbell 87-72

January 4, 2020 4:34 pm
 
BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Chandler Vaudrin had 16 points, eight assists and seven rebounds as Winthrop defeated Campbell 87-72 on Saturday.

D.J. Burns had 15 points for Winthrop (8-7, 2-0 Big South Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Josh Ferguson added 12 points.

Jordan Whitfield had 15 points for the Fighting Camels (9-5, 0-2). Ja’Cor Nelson added 14 points. Cedric Henderson Jr. had 13 points.

Winthrop plays High Point on the road on Wednesday. Campbell takes on UNC-Asheville on the road on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

