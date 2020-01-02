Listen Live Sports

Vaudrin triple-double leads Winthrop over Longwood 91-67

January 2, 2020 10:12 pm
 
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Chandler Vaudrin had a triple-double with 10 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists to lift Winthrop to a 91-67 win over Longwood in the Big South Conference opener for both teams on Thursday night.

It was Vaudrin’s first triple-double at the Division I level. He led the nation with four triple-doubles at Division II Walsh in 2017-18.

Winthrop (7-7) posted a season-high 16 3-pointers. Meanwhile, the Eagles forced a season-high 23 turnovers.

Christian Wilson scored a season-high 25 points for the Lancers (5-9). JaShaun Smith added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Jaylon Wilson, whose 11 points per game heading into the matchup ranked second on the Lancers, shot only 14% in the game (1 of 7).

Winthrop matches up against Campbell on the road on Saturday. Longwood takes on South Carolina Upstate at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

