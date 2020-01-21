VCU 73, Saint Joseph’s 60

VCU (14-5)

Santos-Silva 4-8 1-3 9, Hyland 1-11 0-0 3, Simms 1-5 2-2 4, Jenkins 3-7 4-4 10, Curry 5-10 2-4 13, Vann 2-5 0-0 6, Crowfield 4-5 0-0 10, Evans 1-6 2-2 5, C.Douglas 2-3 0-1 4, Ward 2-4 0-0 4, Clark 1-2 0-0 3, McAllister 1-2 0-0 2, Henderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-68 11-16 73.

SAINT JOSEPH’S (4-15)

Brown 4-9 2-3 12, Daly 2-12 3-5 8, M.Douglas 2-5 4-5 10, Longpre 1-4 0-0 3, Moore 2-6 6-6 10, Edwards 1-6 1-3 4, Freeman 4-5 0-0 10, Knox 0-4 3-3 3, Ashley 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-51 19-25 60.

Halftime_VCU 39-26. 3-Point Goals_VCU 8-23 (Vann 2-2, Crowfield 2-3, Clark 1-2, Evans 1-2, Curry 1-3, Hyland 1-7, Jenkins 0-2, Simms 0-2), Saint Joseph’s 9-27 (M.Douglas 2-3, Freeman 2-3, Brown 2-6, Edwards 1-3, Longpre 1-4, Daly 1-5, Moore 0-1, Knox 0-2). Rebounds_VCU 37 (Santos-Silva 12), Saint Joseph’s 38 (Moore 8). Assists_VCU 17 (Hyland, Simms 3), Saint Joseph’s 14 (M.Douglas 4). Total Fouls_VCU 20, Saint Joseph’s 13. A_1,725 (4,200).

