Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

VCU 73, Saint Joseph’s 60

January 21, 2020 11:10 pm
 
< a min read
      

VCU (14-5)

Santos-Silva 4-8 1-3 9, Hyland 1-11 0-0 3, Simms 1-5 2-2 4, Jenkins 3-7 4-4 10, Curry 5-10 2-4 13, Vann 2-5 0-0 6, Crowfield 4-5 0-0 10, Evans 1-6 2-2 5, C.Douglas 2-3 0-1 4, Ward 2-4 0-0 4, Clark 1-2 0-0 3, McAllister 1-2 0-0 2, Henderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-68 11-16 73.

SAINT JOSEPH’S (4-15)

Brown 4-9 2-3 12, Daly 2-12 3-5 8, M.Douglas 2-5 4-5 10, Longpre 1-4 0-0 3, Moore 2-6 6-6 10, Edwards 1-6 1-3 4, Freeman 4-5 0-0 10, Knox 0-4 3-3 3, Ashley 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-51 19-25 60.

Halftime_VCU 39-26. 3-Point Goals_VCU 8-23 (Vann 2-2, Crowfield 2-3, Clark 1-2, Evans 1-2, Curry 1-3, Hyland 1-7, Jenkins 0-2, Simms 0-2), Saint Joseph’s 9-27 (M.Douglas 2-3, Freeman 2-3, Brown 2-6, Edwards 1-3, Longpre 1-4, Daly 1-5, Moore 0-1, Knox 0-2). Rebounds_VCU 37 (Santos-Silva 12), Saint Joseph’s 38 (Moore 8). Assists_VCU 17 (Hyland, Simms 3), Saint Joseph’s 14 (M.Douglas 4). Total Fouls_VCU 20, Saint Joseph’s 13. A_1,725 (4,200).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|23 Generation Cloud Summit - Norfolk, VA
1|23 CIO Forum 2020
1|23 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard tests use of tablets for marine inspections

Today in History

1997: First female secretary of state confirmed by Senate