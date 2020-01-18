Listen Live Sports

VCU 91, St. Bonaventure 63

January 18, 2020 4:01 pm
 
ST. BONAVENTURE (12-6)

Lofton 2-8 2-2 6, Welch 3-9 0-0 7, Winston 7-19 1-2 17, English 7-12 1-1 15, Vasquez 0-7 6-6 6, Planutis 2-4 2-2 6, Ikpeze 3-6 0-0 6, Carpenter 0-3 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Okoli 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-69 12-13 63.

VCU (13-5)

Jenkins 2-7 2-2 7, Hyland 8-12 0-0 21, Santos-Silva 6-8 5-8 17, Simms 1-5 0-0 3, Vann 4-8 0-0 10, Curry 2-4 3-5 7, Douglas 2-4 2-2 6, Clark 2-5 0-2 4, Ward 3-4 2-3 8, McAllister 3-4 2-2 8, Crowfield 0-2 0-0 0, Henderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-63 16-24 91.

Halftime_VCU 52-24. 3-Point Goals_St. Bonaventure 3-18 (Winston 2-5, Welch 1-6, Lofton 0-1, Planutis 0-1, English 0-2, Vasquez 0-3), VCU 9-22 (Hyland 5-6, Vann 2-3, Simms 1-2, Jenkins 1-4, Curry 0-1, Douglas 0-1, McAllister 0-1, Clark 0-2, Crowfield 0-2). Fouled Out_Clark. Rebounds_St. Bonaventure 35 (Welch 7), VCU 42 (Santos-Silva 11). Assists_St. Bonaventure 14 (Lofton 5), VCU 15 (Jenkins 5). Total Fouls_St. Bonaventure 20, VCU 16. A_7,637 (7,637).

