VCU looks for road win vs George Mason

January 3, 2020 12:30 pm
 
1 min read
      

VCU (11-3, 1-0) vs. George Mason (11-2, 0-0)

EagleBank Arena, Fairfax, Virginia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU looks for its third straight win over George Mason at EagleBank Arena. George Mason’s last win at home against the Rams came on Feb. 24, 2016.

SUPER SENIORS: VCU has relied heavily on its seniors. De’Riante Jenkins, Marcus Evans, Mike’L Simms and Issac Vann have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 50 percent of all Rams points over the team’s last five games.MIGHTY MARCUS: In 14 appearances this season, VCU’s Marcus Santos-Silva has shot 60.2 percent.

WINNING WHEN: The Patriots are 11-0 when they hold opposing teams to 74 points or fewer and 0-2 when opponents exceed 74 points. The Rams are 8-0 when they make nine or more 3-pointers and 3-3 when the team hits fewer than nine from long range.

STREAK STATS: George Mason has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 72 points while giving up 61.4.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: VCU has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 27.7 percent of all possessions this year, the fifth-highest rate among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

