Vega has 65 and leads Latin American Amateur by 3 shots

January 17, 2020 7:59 pm
 
1 min read
      

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (AP) — Jose Vega of Colombia holed out for eagle on the third hole and remarkably kept bogeys off his card on a blustery Friday for a 6-under 65 and a three-shot lead at the Latin American Amateur.

Vega was at 3-under 139, the only player under par through two rounds at El Camaleon Golf Club at Mayakoba.

Lukas Roessler (72) and Gabriel Morgan Birke (73), both from Chile, were at even-par 72 on the course that hosts the Mayakoba Classic on the PGA Tour.

Ivan Camilo Ramirez of Colombia, who led going into the second round, did not make a bogey in his round of 5-over 76. Even so, he remained within five shots of the lead going into the weekend.

The winner earns an invitation to the Masters at Augusta National in April, and the British Open at Royal St. George’s in July. He also is exempt into the final stage of U.S. Open qualifying.

Vega opened with a birdie, picked up an eagle by holing his second shot on the 388-yard third hole, and then added two birdies on the back nine before closing with five straight pars.

Fifty-two players made the 36-hole cut, which was at 13-over 155.

