Vermont 56, New Hampshire 43

January 29, 2020 9:15 pm
 
VERMONT (16-6)

Davis 4-6 1-1 9, E.Duncan 0-0 0-0 0, Giddens 2-5 0-0 4, Lamb 8-18 3-4 20, Patella 0-1 2-2 2, Powell 1-2 0-0 2, Shungu 2-8 2-3 6, Smith 3-8 2-3 11. Totals 20-48 10-13 54.

NEW HAMPSHIRE (10-10)

Guadarrama 3-6 2-2 8, Hopkins 2-8 0-0 6, Lester 1-6 0-0 3, Martinez 5-14 3-4 17, Maultsby 0-5 0-0 0, Sutherlin 4-18 1-3 9. Totals 15-57 6-9 43.

Halftime_Vermont 25-16. 3-Point Goals_Vermont 4-10 (Smith 3-4, Lamb 1-5, Patella 0-1), New Hampshire 7-19 (Martinez 4-4, Hopkins 2-6, Lester 1-4, Maultsby 0-1, Sutherlin 0-1, Guadarrama 0-3). Rebounds_Vermont 28 (Shungu 10), New Hampshire 38 (Martinez 11). Assists_Vermont 13 (E.Duncan, Shungu, Smith 3), New Hampshire 9 (Sutherlin 5). Total Fouls_Vermont 14, New Hampshire 17. A_888 (3,000).

