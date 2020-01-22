Vermont 59, Maine 57

VERMONT (14-6)

E.Duncan 2-8 0-1 5, Lamb 2-10 6-8 10, Smith 3-8 2-2 10, Davis 8-11 5-6 22, R.Duncan 1-3 0-1 2, Shungu 1-2 2-2 4, Giddens 2-3 2-4 6, Patella 0-0 0-0 0, Powell 0-1 0-0 0, Deloney 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-47 17-24 59.

MAINE (6-14)

Fleming 4-14 4-4 13, Prijovic 5-12 0-0 11, Stumer 0-4 2-3 2, Larsson 3-5 0-0 7, Okoh 3-4 3-3 10, Antoms 0-1 0-0 0, Wright-McLeish 3-5 0-0 8, Ingo 0-0 0-0 0, Iluyomade 0-1 4-4 4, Yagodin 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 18-46 15-16 57.

Halftime_Vermont 28-26. 3-Point Goals_Vermont 4-20 (Smith 2-5, Davis 1-1, E.Duncan 1-7, Deloney 0-1, Shungu 0-1, R.Duncan 0-2, Lamb 0-3), Maine 6-23 (Wright-McLeish 2-3, Okoh 1-2, Larsson 1-3, Fleming 1-6, Prijovic 1-6, Stumer 0-3). Rebounds_Vermont 29 (Davis 7), Maine 25 (Fleming 6). Assists_Vermont 13 (Lamb, Smith 3), Maine 11 (Fleming 5). Total Fouls_Vermont 19, Maine 18. A_929 (5,800).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.