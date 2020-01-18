Listen Live Sports

Vermont 74, Hartford 57

January 18, 2020 4:34 pm
 
HARTFORD (10-9)

Ellison 9-20 0-0 19, Marks 5-10 5-5 17, Carter 2-6 0-0 5, Flowers 3-8 0-0 6, Stafl 3-6 0-0 6, Mitchell 0-3 0-0 0, Boxus 0-1 0-0 0, Henry 0-0 4-4 4. Totals 22-54 9-9 57.

VERMONT (13-6)

Lamb 3-5 0-0 8, R.Duncan 4-7 3-4 11, Smith 4-10 1-1 10, Patella 4-6 0-0 8, Davis 4-8 0-0 9, E.Duncan 3-8 2-2 10, Shungu 2-6 0-0 5, Giddens 3-4 0-0 6, Deloney 2-4 0-0 5, Powell 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-59 6-7 74.

Halftime_Vermont 37-27. 3-Point Goals_Hartford 4-20 (Marks 2-5, Ellison 1-3, Carter 1-4, Boxus 0-1, Stafl 0-1, Mitchell 0-2, Flowers 0-4), Vermont 8-26 (Lamb 2-2, E.Duncan 2-7, Davis 1-2, Deloney 1-2, Shungu 1-4, Smith 1-5, Patella 0-1, R.Duncan 0-3). Fouled Out_Carter. Rebounds_Hartford 22 (Ellison 8), Vermont 34 (Lamb 8). Assists_Hartford 6 (Carter 3), Vermont 18 (Lamb, R.Duncan, Smith 4). Total Fouls_Hartford 13, Vermont 12. A_3,266 (3,266).

