Veteran Japanese midfielder Honda joins Brazil’s Botafogo

January 31, 2020 10:25 am
 
SAO PAULO (AP) — Veteran Japanese midfielder Keisuke Honda is joining Brazilian club Botafogo.

The 33-year-old former Japan international made the announcement on his social media accounts on Friday.

He is reportedly signing on a free transfer until the end of 2020.

Honda’s last club was Vitesse in the Netherlands. He also played for CSKA Moscow, AC Milan and México’s Pachuca.

Honda is considered one of Japan’s most successful players, having played in the last three World Cups. He scored 37 goals in 98 matches with the national team.

Botafogo is among the top clubs in Rio de Janeiro but has struggled in recent seasons, often finishing near the bottom of the Brazilian league standings.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

