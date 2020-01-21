Vikings pick up 5 additions to Pro Bowl, including Cousins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have five additions to the NFC Pro Bowl roster, giving them eight players in the all-star game for their highest total in 10 years.

The NFL announced Tuesday that quarterback Kirk Cousins, defensive end Everson Griffen, fullback C.J. Ham, linebacker Eric Kendricks and cornerback Xavier Rhodes were picked as replacements. Running back Dalvin Cook, defensive end Danielle Hunter and safety Harrison Smith were originally selected for the exhibition Sunday in Orlando, Florida. The Vikings sent nine players to the Pro Bowl after the 2009 season.

With San Francisco reaching the Super Bowl, defensive end Nick Bosa, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, tight end George Kittle and cornerback Richard Sherman automatically dropped out from the 49ers. That opened spots for Griffen, Ham, Rhodes and Atlanta tight end Austin Hooper.

Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner was dealing with ankle and knee injuries that he said last week would likely keep him out of the Pro Bowl, paving the way for Kendricks to make it for the first time. Kendricks was a first team All-Pro selection.

Cousins will fill in for Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, whose team lost to San Francisco in the NFC championship game. His left tackle, David Bakhtiari, also backed out for injury, replaced by Philadelphia’s Lane Johnson. The Packers had three additions for injury absences: wide receiver Davante Adams (Atlanta’s Julio Jones), defensive tackle Kenny Clark (Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald) and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (Chicago’s Khalil Mack).

Other NFC subs announced by the league: Detroit wide receiver Kenny Golladay (Tampa Bay’s Chris Godwin), Dallas wide receiver Amari Cooper (Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans), Carolina guard Trai Turner (Philadelphia’s Brandon Brooks), New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara (Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey), Dallas linebacker Jaylon Smith (Carolina’s Luke Kuechly) and Chicago cornerback Kyle Fuller (Los Angeles Rams’ Jalen Ramsey).

AFC champion Kansas City had six players needing subs, with the following replacements tabbed for the Chiefs: Indianapolis tight end Jack Doyle (Travis Kelce), Buffalo return specialist Andre Robers (Mecole Hardman), Jacksonville wide receiver D.J. Chark (Tyreek Hill), Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill (Patrick Mahomes), Jacksonville defensive end Josh Allen (Frank Clark) and Tennessee defensive tackle Jurrell Casey (Chris Jones).

The AFC roster also added these players for injury: Baltimore tackle Orlando Brown (Oakland’s Trent Brown), Cleveland guard Joel Bitonio (Pittsburgh’s David DeCastro), Indianapolis center Ryan Kelly (Pittsburgh’s Maurkice Pouncey), Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram (teammate Joey Bosa), Buffalo linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (New England’s Dont’a Hightower) and Pittsburgh cornerback Joe Haden (Baltimore’s Marcus Peters).

