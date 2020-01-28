Listen Live Sports

Villa scores late to beat Leicester, reach League Cup final

January 28, 2020 4:51 pm
 
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa scored in the third minute of stoppage time to clinch a 2-1 win over Leicester and reach the final of the English League Cup on Tuesday.

Egypt midfielder Trezeguet volleyed in at the back post to earn Villa a 3-2 victory on aggregate and book his team a match against either Manchester City or Manchester United in the March 1 final.

Villa is a five-time winner of the League Cup, most recently in 1996, and will play in the competition’s 60th final.

Leicester will count itself unlucky, with Villa having had four shots on target across the two legs and scoring three times.

Villa fans, who have seen their team drop into the relegation zone of the Premier League, poured onto the field after the full whistle in celebration.

Tied 1-1 after the first leg three weeks ago, Villa took the lead on the night and on aggregate when left-back Matt Targett smashed in an angled shot after being teed up by Jack Grealish.

Kelechi Iheanacho equalized, like he did in the first leg, in the 72nd.

City and United will play the second leg of their semifinal on Wednesday. City holds a 3-1 lead heading into the game at its Etihad Stadium.

The final will be staged at Wembley Stadium on March 1.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

