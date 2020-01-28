Virginia 61, No. 5 Florida St. 56

FLORIDA ST. (17-3)

Vassell 7-15 0-0 17, Forrest 1-4 2-2 4, Walker 3-10 0-0 7, Osborne 2-7 1-1 5, Polite 1-4 2-4 4, Gray 3-4 0-0 8, Koprivica 1-3 0-2 2, Wilkes 2-4 0-0 5, Evans 0-0 2-2 2, Olejniczak 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 21-54 7-11 56.

VIRGINIA (14-6)

Clark 4-12 7-7 15, Diakite 6-10 4-4 19, Key 4-9 5-7 13, Woldetensae 2-4 2-2 8, Huff 1-2 1-2 3, Morsell 1-2 1-1 3, Caffaro 0-1 0-0 0, Coleman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-41 20-23 61.

Halftime_Florida St. 28-27. 3-Point Goals_Florida St. 7-20 (Vassell 3-8, Gray 2-2, Walker 1-2, Wilkes 1-3, Forrest 0-1, Osborne 0-2, Polite 0-2), Virginia 5-12 (Diakite 3-3, Woldetensae 2-4, Huff 0-1, Clark 0-4). Rebounds_Florida St. 22 (Vassell 6), Virginia 33 (Diakite, Key 9). Assists_Florida St. 9 (Forrest 3), Virginia 11 (Clark 4). Total Fouls_Florida St. 20, Virginia 15. A_13,869 (14,593).

