Virginia 65, Wake Forest 63, OT

VIRGINIA (13-6)

Woldetensae 7-15 0-0 21, Clark 4-11 5-5 13, Key 2-16 3-9 7, Diakite 7-10 2-4 16, Morsell 1-7 0-0 2, Huff 1-1 0-0 3, Caffaro 1-1 1-1 3, Coleman 0-2 0-0 0, McKoy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-63 11-19 65.

WAKE FOREST (9-10)

White 4-13 10-11 21, Johnson 2-5 3-3 7, Sarr 2-9 7-8 11, Mucius 6-9 1-2 16, Neath 2-10 0-0 5, Massoud 1-5 0-0 3, Oguama 0-2 0-0 0, Wynn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-54 21-24 63.

Halftime_Wake Forest 35-28. 3-Point Goals_Virginia 8-29 (Woldetensae 7-14, Huff 1-1, Coleman 0-1, Clark 0-4, Key 0-4, Morsell 0-5), Wake Forest 8-18 (Mucius 3-5, White 3-7, Neath 1-2, Massoud 1-4). Fouled Out_Huff. Rebounds_Virginia 40 (Clark, Key 8), Wake Forest 39 (Sarr, Mucius 10). Assists_Virginia 12 (Clark 7), Wake Forest 8 (Sarr 3). Total Fouls_Virginia 19, Wake Forest 17.

