Virginia looks to extend streak vs Wake Forest

Virginia (12-6, 4-4) vs. Wake Forest (9-9, 2-6)

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Wake Forest. Virginia has won by an average of 16 points in its last seven wins over the Demon Deacons. Wake Forest’s last win in the series came on Jan. 9, 2013, a 55-52 win.

SENIOR STUDS: Virginia’s Mamadi Diakite, Jay Huff and Braxton Key have collectively scored 55 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 65 percent of all Cavaliers scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Kihei Clark has accounted for 44 percent of all Virginia field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 16 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Cavaliers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Deacs. Wake Forest has 32 assists on 74 field goals (43.2 percent) across its previous three contests while Virginia has assists on 35 of 64 field goals (54.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Virginia defense has held opponents to just 49.7 points per game, the lowest in Division I. Wake Forest has given up an average of 73.1 points through 18 games (ranked 231st, nationally).

