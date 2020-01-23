Virginia Tech 70, Boston College 49

BOSTON COLLEGE (10-9)

Guy 2-9 2-4 6, Soule 3-5 5-6 11, Dickens 5-13 1-2 12, Garraud 4-13 1-2 10, Swartz 1-15 3-4 5, Bolden-Morris 0-0 0-0 0, Ford 0-0 1-4 1, Pineau 0-1 0-0 0, Batts 2-3 0-0 4, Lowery 0-0 0-0 0, Ortlepp 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-59 13-22 49

VIRGINIA TECH (14-4)

Rivers 5-5 0-1 10, Kitley 4-9 5-6 14, Cole 0-9 2-2 2, Mabrey 2-9 0-0 5, Sheppard 6-18 3-3 19, Baptiste 9-12 1-2 20, Obouh Fegue 0-1 0-0 0, Ennis 0-0 0-0 0, King 0-5 0-0 0, Totals 26-68 11-14 70

Boston College 7 12 17 13 — 49 Virginia Tech 18 17 19 16 — 70

3-Point Goals_Boston College 2-16 (Soule 0-1, Dickens 1-4, Garraud 1-5, Swartz 0-6), Virginia Tech 7-21 (Kitley 1-2, Cole 0-2, Mabrey 1-3, Sheppard 4-8, Baptiste 1-2, King 0-4). Assists_Boston College 5 (Guy 2), Virginia Tech 13 (Cole 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston College 35 (Batts 3-3), Virginia Tech 41 (Baptiste 2-6). Total Fouls_Boston College 16, Virginia Tech 22. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,428.

