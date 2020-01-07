Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Vital, UConn host Tulane

January 7, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

Tulane (9-5, 1-1) vs. UConn (9-5, 0-2)

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, Connecticut; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Teshaun Hightower and Tulane will battle Christian Vital and UConn. The junior Hightower has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19 over his last five games. Vital, a senior, is averaging 12.8 points over the last five games.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: UConn’s Vital has averaged 13.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.6 steals while Josh Carlton has put up 9.6 points and 6.7 rebounds. For the Green Wave, Hightower has averaged 17.4 points and 5.1 rebounds while Christion Thompson has put up 13.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and two steals.TERRIFIC TESHAUN: Hightower has connected on 32.8 percent of the 61 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 15 over his last three games. He’s also converted 75.8 percent of his free throws this season.

Advertisement

STREAK SCORING: UConn has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 71.5 points while giving up 54.3.

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Huskies have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Green Wave. UConn has 41 assists on 65 field goals (63.1 percent) over its past three contests while Tulane has assists on 28 of 72 field goals (38.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Tulane as a team has made 8.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among AAC teams. The Green Wave have averaged 10 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|9 Winter Multi-Agency Federal Government...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1789: First US presidential electors set