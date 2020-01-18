VMI 88, The Citadel 79

THE CITADEL (6-11)

Abee 2-7 4-5 10, Harris 4-15 4-6 12, Rice 5-11 2-2 17, Batiste 4-6 0-0 8, Davis 3-10 8-8 14, Fitzgibbons 3-5 0-0 8, Spence 2-3 1-1 5, Webster 1-3 0-0 2, Reed 1-1 1-1 3, Clark 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 20-23 79.

VMI (6-14)

Gilkeson 3-11 9-12 16, Curfman 2-7 0-0 6, Parham 4-12 0-0 10, Evee 2-6 2-2 6, Stephens 6-12 2-2 18, Conway 5-9 0-0 12, Lewis 4-8 4-6 12, Creammer 3-4 2-3 8, Tang 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-70 19-25 88.

Halftime_VMI 48-42. 3-Point Goals_The Citadel 9-24 (Rice 5-10, Abee 2-4, Fitzgibbons 2-4, Davis 0-2, Harris 0-4), VMI 11-35 (Stephens 4-8, Conway 2-5, Curfman 2-5, Parham 2-6, Gilkeson 1-6, Creammer 0-1, Lewis 0-1, Evee 0-3). Rebounds_The Citadel 29 (Harris 10), VMI 39 (Stephens 11). Assists_The Citadel 12 (Batiste 3), VMI 22 (Parham 9). Total Fouls_The Citadel 20, VMI 20. A_3,000 (5,029).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.