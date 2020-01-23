Listen Live Sports

VMI seeks revenge on Mercer

January 23, 2020 3:30 pm
 
Mercer (9-11, 3-4) vs. VMI (6-15, 1-7)

Cameron Hall, Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer goes for the season sweep over VMI after winning the previous matchup in Macon. The teams last played on Jan. 15, when the Bears shot 52 percent from the field while limiting VMI’s shooters to just 43.1 percent en route to an 11-point victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: VMI’s Garrett Gilkeson, Travis Evee and Kamdyn Curfman have combined to account for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 42 percent of all Keydets points over the last five games.EXCELLENT ETHAN: Ethan Stair has connected on 36.8 percent of the 117 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 19 over the last three games. He’s also converted 89.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Bears are 0-9 when they score 71 points or fewer and 9-2 when they exceed 71 points. The Keydets are 0-13 when they fail to score more than 77 points and 6-2 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Keydets have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Bears. VMI has an assist on 46 of 73 field goals (63 percent) across its past three outings while Mercer has assists on 49 of 89 field goals (55.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: VMI as a collective unit has made 10.9 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

