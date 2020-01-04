Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
W. Carolina downs The Citadel 86-82 behind Steger, Dotson

January 4, 2020
 
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Onno Steger made 8 of 12 3-pointers and scored 28 points, Carlos Dotson grabbed 10 rebounds and scored 10 points, including a late go-ahead layup, and Western Carolina beat The Citadel 86-82 on Saturday to win its third straight.

Fletcher Abee’s 3-pointer with 55 seconds left put The Citadel up 82-81, but Dotson made a layup and he and Mason Faulkner combined for three free throws before a 3-point try by The Citadel’s Tyson Batiste with 5 seconds left missed.

Faulkner scored 19 points with six assists and Kameron Gibson added 12 for the Catamounts (10-3, 2-0 Southern Conference), who made 13 of 20 free throws and 15 of 34 3-pointers, but were outscored 42-26 in the paint.

Abee and Batiste scored 18 points apiece with Batiste adding six assists for the Bulldogs (6-8, 0-3), who have lost three straight. Kaiden Rice scored 13 points.

Western Carolina plays at VMI on Wednesday and The Citadel plays at Wofford next Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

