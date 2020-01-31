W. Illinois looks to end streak vs SD State

South Dakota State (16-8, 7-2) vs. Western Illinois (5-14, 2-7)

Western Hall, Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State looks to extend Western Illinois’s conference losing streak to five games. Western Illinois’ last Summit League win came against the Denver Pioneers 86-80 on Jan. 11. South Dakota State beat Oral Roberts by 15 on the road on Wednesday.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: South Dakota State’s Douglas Wilson, Noah Freidel and David Wingett have collectively scored 46 percent of all Jackrabbits scoring this season, though that trio’s production has slipped to 29 percent over the last five games.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Jackrabbits have scored 82.7 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 74 per game they managed over 13 non-conference games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Kobe Webster has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Western Illinois field goals over the last three games. Webster has accounted for 21 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: South Dakota State is a perfect 9-0 when it holds an opponent to 61 points or fewer. The Jackrabbits are 7-8 when opponents score more than 61.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Jackrabbits have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Leathernecks. Western Illinois has an assist on 26 of 78 field goals (33.3 percent) over its previous three contests while South Dakota State has assists on 47 of 92 field goals (51.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Western Illinois offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.6 percent of its possessions, which is the second-lowest rate in the country. The South Dakota State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16 percent of all possessions (ranked 340th among Division I teams).

