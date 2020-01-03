W. Illinois, SD State meet in conference play

Western Illinois (4-8, 1-1) vs. South Dakota State (10-7, 1-1)

Frost Arena, Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Summit League foes meet as Western Illinois battles South Dakota State. Both teams last played this past Thursday. South Dakota State knocked off Oral Roberts by 17 points at home, while Western Illinois fell 94-74 at North Dakota State.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Douglas Wilson has put up 17 points and 6.9 rebounds to lead the way for the Jackrabbits. Complementing Wilson is Matt Dentlinger, who is accounting for 10.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. The Leathernecks are led by Kobe Webster, who is averaging 15.8 points.WATCH OUT FOR WEBSTER: Webster has connected on 36 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 10 over his last three games. He’s also converted 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Western Illinois’s Ben Pyle has attempted 70 3-pointers and connected on 47.1 percent of them, and is 14 for 27 over the last five games.

TWO STREAKS: Western Illinois has dropped its last three road games, scoring 75.7 points and allowing 84 points during those contests. South Dakota State has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 80.7 points while giving up 62.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Western Illinois offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.5 percent of its possessions, which is the third-best rate in the nation. The South Dakota State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.6 percent of all possessions (ranked 309th among Division I teams).

