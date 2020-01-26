w_team_geo_name

|NFC
|7
|7
|13
|6
|—
|33
|AFC
|7
|17
|7
|7
|—
|38
First Quarter
NFC_M.Thomas 16 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 5:03.
AFC_Roberts 5 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), :15.
Second Quarter
NFC_Cooper 6 pass from Wilson (Lutz kick), 11:37.
AFC_Andrews 3 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 4:35.
AFC_Doyle 13 pass from Watson (Tucker kick), :53.
AFC_FG Tucker 50, :00.
Third Quarter
NFC_F.Cox 61 interception return (Lutz kick), 7:37.
NFC_D.Adams 13 pass from Cousins (kick blocked), 2:57.
AFC_Chark 60 pass from Tannehill (Tucker kick), 1:37.
Fourth Quarter
AFC_Watt 82 fumble return (Tucker kick), 10:29.
NFC_D.Adams 4 pass from Cousins (pass failed), 4:37.
A_54,024.
___
|
|NFC
|AFC
|First downs
|18
|27
|Total Net Yards
|382
|452
|Rushes-yards
|4-21
|20-71
|Passing
|361
|381
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-11
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|3-128
|2-41
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-42-2
|31-45-3
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-27
|2-12
|Punts
|2-41.0
|1-42.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-20
|3-15
|Time of Possession
|25:17
|34:24
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_AFC, D.Cook 3-17, Elliott 1-4. AFC, Ma.Ingram 5-31, Chubb 4-23, Henry 4-17, Jackson 2-6, Tannehill 5-(minus 6).
PASSING_AFC, Cousins 13-22-1-181, Brees 4-7-0-95, Wilson 5-11-0-78, Adams 1-1-0-34, Elliott 0-1-1-0. AFC, Jackson 16-23-1-185, Watson 14-20-1-148, Tannehill 1-2-1-60.
RECEIVING_AFC, Adams 6-61, Thomas 5-92, Golladay 3-109, J.Cook 3-84, Cooper 3-24, Elliott 2-15, Hooper 1-3. AFC, Andrews 9-73, K.Allen 4-50, Sutton 4-37, Landry 4-34, Doyle 3-63, Chark 2-67, Roberts 2-30, Henry 2-22, Ma.Ingram 1-17.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
