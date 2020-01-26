Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

w_team_geo_name

January 26, 2020 9:10 pm
 
1 min read
      
NFC 7 7 13 6 33
AFC 7 17 7 7 38

First Quarter

NFC_M.Thomas 16 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 5:03.

AFC_Roberts 5 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), :15.

Second Quarter

NFC_Cooper 6 pass from Wilson (Lutz kick), 11:37.

Advertisement

AFC_Andrews 3 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 4:35.

AFC_Doyle 13 pass from Watson (Tucker kick), :53.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

AFC_FG Tucker 50, :00.

Third Quarter

NFC_F.Cox 61 interception return (Lutz kick), 7:37.

NFC_D.Adams 13 pass from Cousins (kick blocked), 2:57.

AFC_Chark 60 pass from Tannehill (Tucker kick), 1:37.

Fourth Quarter

AFC_Watt 82 fumble return (Tucker kick), 10:29.

NFC_D.Adams 4 pass from Cousins (pass failed), 4:37.

        The best federal employee is an informed one. Let us help with the newly revamped Federal News Network app. Download it to your device today!

A_54,024.

___

NFC AFC
First downs 18 27
Total Net Yards 382 452
Rushes-yards 4-21 20-71
Passing 361 381
Punt Returns 0-0 2-11
Kickoff Returns 0-0 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 3-128 2-41
Comp-Att-Int 23-42-2 31-45-3
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-27 2-12
Punts 2-41.0 1-42.0
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 1-0
Penalties-Yards 4-20 3-15
Time of Possession 25:17 34:24

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_AFC, D.Cook 3-17, Elliott 1-4. AFC, Ma.Ingram 5-31, Chubb 4-23, Henry 4-17, Jackson 2-6, Tannehill 5-(minus 6).

PASSING_AFC, Cousins 13-22-1-181, Brees 4-7-0-95, Wilson 5-11-0-78, Adams 1-1-0-34, Elliott 0-1-1-0. AFC, Jackson 16-23-1-185, Watson 14-20-1-148, Tannehill 1-2-1-60.

RECEIVING_AFC, Adams 6-61, Thomas 5-92, Golladay 3-109, J.Cook 3-84, Cooper 3-24, Elliott 2-15, Hooper 1-3. AFC, Andrews 9-73, K.Allen 4-50, Sutton 4-37, Landry 4-34, Doyle 3-63, Chark 2-67, Roberts 2-30, Henry 2-22, Ma.Ingram 1-17.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
1|28 U.S. Census Bureau Data Privacy Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Service members train at SOUTHCOM headquarters

Today in History

1951: First atomic detonation at the Nevada test site