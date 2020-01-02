Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Wade carries Old Dominion past Middle Tennessee 70-60

January 2, 2020 9:30 pm
 
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Jason Wade had a career-high 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting and Old Dominion topped Middle Tennessee 70-60 in the Conference USA opener on Thursday night.

A.J. Oliver II had 19 points for Old Dominion (5-9), Xavier Green added 14 points and Kalu Ezikpe had 12 rebounds. The Monarchs had a 50-29 rebounding advantage.

Wade had 14 points in the first half, including layups on three straight possessions, as the Monarchs opened a 20-point lead and were up 35-17 at the half. Middle Tennessee shot 20% in scoring a season-low for the first half.

Eli Lawrence had 19 points for the Blue Raiders (4-10), who have now lost five straight. Reggie Scurry and Antonio Green added 10 points apiece.

