Wagner looks for home win vs FDU

Fairleigh Dickinson (4-15, 2-6) vs. Wagner (5-14, 2-6)

Spiro Sports Center, Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner looks for its fourth straight win over Fairleigh Dickinson at Spiro Sports Center. The last victory for the Knights at Wagner was a 70-69 win on Jan. 5, 2017.

LEADING THE WAY: Wagner’s Alex Morales has averaged 13.6 points and 5.5 rebounds while Curtis Cobb III has put up 16.6 points. For the Knights, Kaleb Bishop has averaged 14.1 points and 8.3 rebounds while Jahlil Jenkins has put up 13.9 points.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Seahawks have allowed just 75 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 80.7 per game they gave up to non-conference competition.BRILLIANT BISHOP: Bishop has connected on 29.5 percent of the 61 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 18 over the last five games. He’s also converted 80.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Seahawks are 0-9 when they score 64 points or fewer and 5-5 when they exceed 64 points. The Knights are 0-14 when they fail to score more than 75 points and 4-1 on the season, otherwise.

COLD SPELL: Fairleigh Dickinson has lost its last three road games, scoring 67 points, while allowing 78.3 per game.

RECENT GAMES: Fairleigh Dickinson has scored 73.8 points while allowing 79 points over its last five games. Wagner has managed 66.4 points and given up 78.4 over its last five.

