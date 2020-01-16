Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Wake Forest 62, Virginia 56

January 16, 2020 9:21 pm
 
< a min read
      

VIRGINIA (7-10)

Jablonowski 4-10 1-2 9, Miller 1-3 0-2 2, Toi 1-3 0-0 2, Toussaint 4-11 1-1 10, Willoughby 8-17 3-5 20, Lawson 0-1 0-0 0, Kornegay-Lucas 1-2 0-0 2, Williams 3-12 4-4 11, Totals 22-59 9-14 56

WAKE FOREST (11-6)

Raca 7-15 4-5 20, Udoh 0-0 0-0 0, Conti 6-10 6-6 21, Scruggs 2-8 2-2 7, Sharp 1-6 4-4 6, Banks 0-1 0-0 0, Branch 0-1 0-0 0, Morra 4-9 0-0 8, Hahne 0-0 0-0 0, Harrison 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 20-52 16-17 62

Virginia 7 15 15 19 56
Wake Forest 18 15 11 18 62

3-Point Goals_Virginia 3-11 (Toussaint 1-5, Willoughby 1-3, Williams 1-3), Wake Forest 6-16 (Raca 2-4, Conti 3-5, Scruggs 1-5, Sharp 0-2). Assists_Virginia 13 (Kornegay-Lucas 4), Wake Forest 13 (Sharp 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Virginia 26 (Jablonowski 4-11), Wake Forest 45 (Morra 4-10). Total Fouls_Virginia 19, Wake Forest 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_776.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Station Tybee Island reserve crew rescue dolphin

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex,' overspending