Wake Forest 62, Virginia 56

VIRGINIA (7-10)

Jablonowski 4-10 1-2 9, Miller 1-3 0-2 2, Toi 1-3 0-0 2, Toussaint 4-11 1-1 10, Willoughby 8-17 3-5 20, Lawson 0-1 0-0 0, Kornegay-Lucas 1-2 0-0 2, Williams 3-12 4-4 11, Totals 22-59 9-14 56

WAKE FOREST (11-6)

Raca 7-15 4-5 20, Udoh 0-0 0-0 0, Conti 6-10 6-6 21, Scruggs 2-8 2-2 7, Sharp 1-6 4-4 6, Banks 0-1 0-0 0, Branch 0-1 0-0 0, Morra 4-9 0-0 8, Hahne 0-0 0-0 0, Harrison 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 20-52 16-17 62

Virginia 7 15 15 19 — 56 Wake Forest 18 15 11 18 — 62

3-Point Goals_Virginia 3-11 (Toussaint 1-5, Willoughby 1-3, Williams 1-3), Wake Forest 6-16 (Raca 2-4, Conti 3-5, Scruggs 1-5, Sharp 0-2). Assists_Virginia 13 (Kornegay-Lucas 4), Wake Forest 13 (Sharp 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Virginia 26 (Jablonowski 4-11), Wake Forest 45 (Morra 4-10). Total Fouls_Virginia 19, Wake Forest 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_776.

