Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Wake Forest 65, Syracuse 60

January 26, 2020 7:00 pm
 
< a min read
      

SYRACUSE (9-10)

Strautmane 1-5 0-0 2, Finklea-Guity 2-6 0-0 4, Cooper 4-14 0-0 9, Engstler 6-9 1-1 14, Lewis 4-13 7-10 17, Djaldi-Tabdi 3-5 0-0 6, Alexander 0-0 0-0 0, Colome 0-0 0-0 0, Hyman 2-11 0-0 6, Washington 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 23-65 8-11 60

WAKE FOREST (12-8)

Morra 2-7 0-0 4, Raca 3-19 9-10 15, Conti 1-5 1-4 4, Scruggs 1-4 0-0 3, Sharp 5-9 2-2 16, Banks 1-1 0-0 2, Branch 0-1 0-0 0, Udoh 5-7 2-2 12, Harrison 1-2 0-0 2, Hoard 2-4 2-2 7, Totals 21-59 16-20 65

Syracuse 16 14 14 16 60
Wake Forest 19 9 19 18 65

3-Point Goals_Syracuse 6-22 (Strautmane 0-3, Cooper 1-5, Engstler 1-1, Lewis 2-5, Hyman 2-7, Washington 0-1), Wake Forest 7-14 (Raca 0-3, Conti 1-2, Scruggs 1-2, Sharp 4-5, Hoard 1-2). Assists_Syracuse 6 (Lewis 4), Wake Forest 14 (Conti 7). Fouled Out_Syracuse Engstler. Rebounds_Syracuse 41 (Cooper 4-7), Wake Forest 42 (Udoh 3-8). Total Fouls_Syracuse 21, Wake Forest 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,171.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
1|28 U.S. Census Bureau Data Privacy Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Service members train at SOUTHCOM headquarters

Today in History

1951: First atomic detonation at the Nevada test site