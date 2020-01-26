Wake Forest 65, Syracuse 60

SYRACUSE (9-10)

Strautmane 1-5 0-0 2, Finklea-Guity 2-6 0-0 4, Cooper 4-14 0-0 9, Engstler 6-9 1-1 14, Lewis 4-13 7-10 17, Djaldi-Tabdi 3-5 0-0 6, Alexander 0-0 0-0 0, Colome 0-0 0-0 0, Hyman 2-11 0-0 6, Washington 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 23-65 8-11 60

WAKE FOREST (12-8)

Morra 2-7 0-0 4, Raca 3-19 9-10 15, Conti 1-5 1-4 4, Scruggs 1-4 0-0 3, Sharp 5-9 2-2 16, Banks 1-1 0-0 2, Branch 0-1 0-0 0, Udoh 5-7 2-2 12, Harrison 1-2 0-0 2, Hoard 2-4 2-2 7, Totals 21-59 16-20 65

Syracuse 16 14 14 16 — 60 Wake Forest 19 9 19 18 — 65

3-Point Goals_Syracuse 6-22 (Strautmane 0-3, Cooper 1-5, Engstler 1-1, Lewis 2-5, Hyman 2-7, Washington 0-1), Wake Forest 7-14 (Raca 0-3, Conti 1-2, Scruggs 1-2, Sharp 4-5, Hoard 1-2). Assists_Syracuse 6 (Lewis 4), Wake Forest 14 (Conti 7). Fouled Out_Syracuse Engstler. Rebounds_Syracuse 41 (Cooper 4-7), Wake Forest 42 (Udoh 3-8). Total Fouls_Syracuse 21, Wake Forest 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,171.

