Wake Forest 80, Boston College 62

BOSTON COLLEGE (9-9)

Thornton 7-14 0-0 15, Kenny 1-7 0-0 3, Felder 5-6 0-4 10, Heath 5-13 3-4 14, Williams 1-4 1-2 4, Jai.Hamilton 3-9 3-3 9, Herren 1-7 0-0 3, Kraljevic 1-3 1-2 4. Totals 24-63 8-15 62.

WAKE FOREST (9-8)

Childress 6-8 3-5 20, Johnson 1-6 2-4 4, Massoud 5-11 2-2 14, Neath 0-2 1-2 1, Sarr 4-9 6-6 14, White 3-8 0-0 9, Oguama 6-9 4-8 16, Wright 0-0 0-0 0, Buchanan 0-0 0-0 0, Lester 0-0 0-0 0, Van Beveren 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-54 18-27 80.

Halftime_Wake Forest 36-29. 3-Point Goals_Boston College 6-29 (Kraljevic 1-2, Williams 1-3, Herren 1-4, Heath 1-5, Thornton 1-5, Kenny 1-6, Jai.Hamilton 0-4), Wake Forest 10-23 (Childress 5-7, White 3-7, Massoud 2-6, Johnson 0-3). Fouled Out_Jai.Hamilton, Kraljevic. Rebounds_Boston College 25 (Heath, Jai.Hamilton 5), Wake Forest 40 (Sarr 13). Assists_Boston College 10 (Thornton, Heath 3), Wake Forest 16 (Childress 7). Total Fouls_Boston College 22, Wake Forest 17. A_6,872 (14,665).

