Walker lifts Morehead State past SIU-Edwardsville 83-77

January 9, 2020
 
MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Jordan Walker had a season-high 28 points as Morehead State defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 83-77 on Thursday night.

Walker made 14 of 15 free throws.

Justin Thomas had 15 points for Morehead State (8-8, 2-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Jaden Stanley-Williams added 13 points and three blocks and Ta’lon Cooper had 12 points. Tyzhaun Claude grabbed 11 rebounds.

Djimon Henson, the Eagles’ second leading scorer entering the matchup at 11 points per game, scored only five points on 0-of-12 shooting.

Cam Williams scored a season-high 25 points for the Cougars (4-12, 1-2). Tyresse Williford added 15 points and seven rebounds. Zeke Moore had 14 points and three blocks.

Morehead State plays Eastern Illinois at home on Saturday. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville plays Eastern Kentucky on the road on Saturday.

