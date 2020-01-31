Walker, Morehead St. host UTM

UT Martin (6-14, 2-7) vs. Morehead State (10-12, 4-5)

Ellis T Johnson Arena, Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Parker Stewart and UT Martin will take on Jordan Walker and Morehead State. The junior Stewart has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19.6 over his last five games. Walker, a senior, is averaging 14.8 points over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Morehead State’s Walker, Justin Thomas and Djimon Henson have collectively accounted for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 41 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Skyhawks have scored 77.2 points per game across nine conference games. That’s an improvement from the 72.4 per game they managed against non-conference foes.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Stewart has accounted for 41 percent of all UT Martin field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 32 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: UT Martin is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 75 points and 6-5 when scoring at least 75.

STREAK SCORING: Morehead State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 81.3 points while giving up 72.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Morehead State has committed a turnover on just 18 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all OVC teams. The Eagles have turned the ball over only 12.5 times per game this season.

