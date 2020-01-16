Walker scores 19 points, No. 4 UConn beats UCF 59-52

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Megan Walker scored 19 points and Crystal Dangerfield sparked a big first-half rally, leading No. 4 Connecticut to a 59-52 win over Central Florida on Thursday night.

It was the second single-digit win for the Huskies (15-1, 6-0 American Athletic), who are 126-0 in conference games, including tournaments.

Dangerfield finished with 13 points, five assists and three steals, and Olivia Nelson-Odala had nine points and 12 rebounds.

Kay Kay Wright, who paced UCF with 18 points, led a second-half rally that got the Golden Knights (9-6, 1-2) back in the game.

NO. 5 LOUISVILLE 81, BOSTON COLLEGE 70

BOSTON (AP) — Dana Evans hit seven 3-pointers and finished with 27 points, leading Louisville over Boston College for its ninth straight victory.

Yacine Diop, Jazmine Jones and Kylee Shook each added 12 points for the Cardinals (17-1, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). Jones added seven rebounds and seven assists.

Makayla Dickens led the Eagles (9-8, 2-4) with 20 points, and Emma Guy had 19 points and seven rebounds. BC lost its second straight after winning two in a row.

NO. 9 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 68, NO. 13 FLORIDA STATE 51

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Elissa Cunane had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead North Carolina State past Florida State.

Freshman guard Jakia Brown-Turner scored 11 of her 18 points before halftime for the Wolfpack (16-1, 5-1 ACC). Kayla Jones and Aislinn Konig each scored 10 points.

Kiah Gillespie scored 22 for Florida State (15-3, 4-3), which lost for the third time in five games. Nausia Woolfolk added 12 points.

NO. 11 KENTUCKY 76, NO. 12 TEXAS A&M 54

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored 16 of her 24 points in the second half and Kentucky beat short-handed Texas A&M.

Sabrina Haines added 15 points and Blair Green scored 13 points for Kentucky (15-2, 4-1 Southeastern Conference), which used an 11-0 fourth-quarter run for the first 20-point lead of the game.

Kayla Wells and Ciera Johnson each scored 18 points for shorthanded Texas A&M (14-3, 3-2).

NO. 24 TENNESSEE 78, FLORIDA 50

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rennia Davis scored 18 points and Tennessee beat Florida for its third straight victory and sixth win in seven games.

Davis scored 14 points in 16 first-half minutes as Tennessee led 40-24.

Rae Burrell added 11 points for Tennessee (14-3, 4-1 Southeastern Conference). Tamari Key had five blocked shots to give the freshman 46 on the season. The Lady Vols scored 27 points off of turnovers, 40 in the paint and 32 off the bench.

Brylee Bartram and Lavender Briggs scored 11 points apiece for Florida (11-7, 2-3).

