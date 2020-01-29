Listen Live Sports

Walker scores 22 to lead UMass over St. Joseph’s 91-76

January 29, 2020
 
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Dibaji Walker had a career-high 22 points as UMass beat Saint Joseph’s 91-76 on Wednesday night.

Samba Diallo had 19 points for UMass (9-12, 3-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Carl Pierre added 14 points and seven assists. Tre Mitchell had 12 points and five assists.

The 91 points were a season best for UMass, which also registered a season-high 26 assists.

Ryan Daly had 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Hawks (4-17, 0-8). Rahmir Moore added 14 points. Cameron Brown had 12 points.

UMass matches up against Davidson on the road on Saturday. Saint Joseph’s plays Saint Louis at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

