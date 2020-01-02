Listen Live Sports

Walker scores 32 to carry Northeastern past Elon 77-68

January 2, 2020 9:35 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — Tyson Walker had a season-high 32 points as Northeastern topped Elon 77-68 on Thursday night.

Jordan Roland had 17 points for Northeastern (9-6, 3-0 Colonial Athletic Association), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Bolden Brace added 10 points. Maxime Boursiquot had eight rebounds for the hosts.

Marcus Sheffield II had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Phoenix (4-11, 0-2), who have now lost four games in a row. Hunter McIntosh added 17 points. Hunter Woods had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Northeastern matches up against William & Mary at home on Saturday. Elon plays Hofstra on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

