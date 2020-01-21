Listen Live Sports

Walker’s 24 leads Portland State past Weber State, 92-76

January 21, 2020 12:01 am
 
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Alonzo Walker scored a career-high 23 points and Portland State handed Weber State its fifth road loss in seven games with a 92-76 win on Monday night.

The Vikings led by just four at intermission, 42-38, and pulled away in the final 20 minutes.

With the win Portland State (10-10, 4-4 Big Sky Conference) breaks a five-way tie for fifth place and leaves the Vikings in sole possession of the spot.

Walker hit 11 of 17 from the field and pulled down nine rebounds. Sal Nuhu posted a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds, hitting all six of his free throw attempts. Lamar Hamrick also posted 15 points and Holland Woods and Kyle Greeley each contributed 12 points.

Cody John and Jerrick Harding scored 29 and 24 points, respectively, to lead Weber State (6-12, 2-5). John was 12 of 17 from the field, including 3 of 5 from distance, while collecting four steals. Harding was 10 of 21 from the floor.

