The Associated Press
 
Wampler carries Wright St. past IUPUI 84-70

January 10, 2020 10:37 pm
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bill Wampler had 26 points as Wright St. stretched its win streak to eight games, defeating IUPUI 84-70 on Friday night. Loudon Love added 20 points for the Raiders.

Wampler made 10 of 11 shots. Love also had 15 rebounds and four blocks for the Raiders.

Trey Calvin had 10 points for Wright St. (15-3, 5-0 Horizon League). Tanner Holden added 10 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Jaylen Minnett had 24 points for the Jaguars (5-13, 1-4). Marcus Burk added 17 points. Grant Weatherford had 12 points.

Wright St. matches up against Illinois-Chicago on the road on Sunday. IUPUI takes on Northern Kentucky at home on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

