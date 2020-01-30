Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Warren leads Florida Gulf Coast past Jacksonville, 63-61

January 30, 2020 10:09 pm
 
< a min read
      

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Warren scored seven points in the final three-and-a-half minutes, including a jumper with five seconds left to give Florida Gulf Coast a 63-61 win over Jacksonville on Thursday night.

Warren hit a 3 with 3:24 left to put FGCU up 57-53 and Caleb Catto added a jumper before Destin Barnes sparked a Jacksonville comeback by knocking down a 3. Warren hit a pair of free throws, but Barnes came right back to hit a jumper and hit from beyond the arc with :17 left to tie the game.

Catto had 20 points for Florida Gulf Coast (7-16, 4-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Warren finished with 18 points and Zach Scott added 11 points. Tracy Hector Jr. had eight rebounds.

Barnes had 19 points for the Dolphins (10-13, 3-5). David Bell added 10 points.

Advertisement

Florida Gulf Coast plays Liberty on the road on Saturday. Jacksonville matches up against North Alabama at home on Saturday.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|3 R&D Funding for DC-Based Deep Tech...
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of the Army visits service members in S. Korea

Today in History

1975: First national marine sanctuary established on site of historic shipwreck