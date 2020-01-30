Listen Live Sports

Washington St. 67, Arizona St. 65

January 30, 2020 1:12 am
 
ARIZONA ST. (12-8)

White 6-10 3-4 15, Martin 4-15 3-6 12, Edwards 4-9 0-0 11, Verge 5-9 0-0 11, Lawrence 2-6 0-0 4, Cherry 1-6 0-0 2, Graham 4-5 1-2 9, House 0-1 1-3 1, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Christopher 0-0 0-0 0, Valtonen 0-1 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 8-15 65.

WASHINGTON ST. (13-9)

Elleby 8-19 7-11 27, Bonton 4-14 2-2 12, Robinson 1-3 0-0 3, Williams 3-8 0-0 7, Pollard 3-7 2-3 8, Rodman 2-3 0-0 6, Markovetskyy 2-2 0-0 4, Kunc 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 11-16 67.

Halftime_Washington St. 37-31. 3-Point Goals_Arizona St. 5-19 (Edwards 3-6, Verge 1-2, Martin 1-4, Thomas 0-1, Cherry 0-3, Lawrence 0-3), Washington St. 10-25 (Elleby 4-10, Rodman 2-3, Bonton 2-5, Robinson 1-3, Williams 1-3, Pollard 0-1). Rebounds_Arizona St. 38 (White 11), Washington St. 31 (Elleby 12). Assists_Arizona St. 9 (White 4), Washington St. 14 (Bonton 7). Total Fouls_Arizona St. 15, Washington St. 16. A_2,811 (11,671).

