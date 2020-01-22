Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Washington St. faces tough test vs No. 23 Colorado

January 22, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

Washington State (12-7, 3-3) vs. No. 23 Colorado (14-4, 4-2)

CU Events Center, Boulder, Colorado; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Colorado presents a tough challenge for Washington State. Washington State has played a ranked team only once this season and won. Colorado lost 75-54 on the road against Arizona in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Colorado’s Tyler Bey has averaged 13.1 points and 9.3 rebounds while McKinley Wright IV has put up 13.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and five assists. For the Cougars, CJ Elleby has averaged 18.9 points and 7.2 rebounds while Isaac Bonton has put up 13.8 points.

Advertisement

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Wright has had his hand in 48 percent of all Colorado field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 27 field goals and 35 assists in those games.

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

FLOOR SPACING: Washington State’s Bonton has attempted 109 3-pointers and connected on 32.1 percent of them, and is 8 for 17 over his last three games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Cougars have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Buffaloes. Colorado has 39 assists on 77 field goals (50.6 percent) across its past three contests while Washington State has assists on 44 of 75 field goals (58.7 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Washington State offense has turned the ball over on 15.8 percent of its possessions, the 14th-best mark in Division I. 20.5 percent of all Colorado possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Buffaloes are ranked 254th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

        Don't miss a beat feds! Download the newly revamped Federal News Network app for all the latest in federal news.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|23 Generation Cloud Summit - Norfolk, VA
1|23 CIO Forum 2020
1|23 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard tests use of tablets for marine inspections

Today in History

1997: First female secretary of state confirmed by Senate