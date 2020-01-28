Listen Live Sports

Washington, Utah Valley host California Baptist

January 28, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

California Baptist (14-6, 4-2) vs. Utah Valley (9-13, 3-4)

UCCU Events Center, Orem, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Milan Acquaah and California Baptist will go up against TJ Washington and Utah Valley. The junior Acquaah has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 13.4 over his last five games. Washington, a senior, is averaging 14.6 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: California Baptist has relied heavily on its seniors. Ferron Flavors Jr., De’jon Davis, Brandon Boyd and Zach Pirog have collectively accounted for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 65 percent of all Lancers points over the team’s last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Lancers have allowed just 67.5 points per game across six conference games. That’s an improvement from the 72 per game they gave up over 11 non-conference games.ACCURATE ACQUAAH: Acquaah has connected on 31.7 percent of the 126 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 14 over his last three games. He’s also made 84.5 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 74: Utah Valley is 0-6 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 9-7 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.

STREAK SCORING: California Baptist has won its last three road games, scoring 70.7 points, while allowing 64 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The California Baptist offense has scored 80.2 points per game, the 17th-highest figure in Division I. Utah Valley has only averaged 69.3 points per game, which ranks 219th nationally.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

