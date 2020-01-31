Listen Live Sports

Watson, Southern Miss host Charlotte

January 31, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

Charlotte (12-8, 6-3) vs. Southern Miss (6-16, 2-7)

Reed Green Coliseum, Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jahmir Young and Charlotte will face Gabe Watson and Southern Miss. The freshman Young is averaging 14 points over the last five games. Watson, a sophomore, is averaging 11.2 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Charlotte’s Jordan Shepherd, Drew Edwards and Amidou Bamba have collectively scored 43 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 49 percent of all 49ers scoring over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Shepherd has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Charlotte field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

SUCCESS AT 72: Southern Miss is a perfect 6-0 when scoring at least 72 points and 0-16 when scoring 70 points or fewer.

STREAK STATS: Charlotte has lost its last three road games, scoring 61.3 points, while allowing 72.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Charlotte has attempted the second-most free throws among all CUSA teams. The 49ers have averaged 20.3 free throws per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

