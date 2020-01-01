Listen Live Sports

WCHA Glance

January 1, 2020 2:56 pm
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Minnesota St. 10 2 0 0 30 44 15 16 3 1
Bemidji St. 8 3 1 0 25 46 20 8 7 3
Alaska 8 6 0 0 24 30 32 10 10 0
Michigan Tech 8 6 0 0 24 32 29 12 8 1
Bowling Green 7 4 1 1 23 36 24 12 7 1
N. Michigan 7 5 0 0 21 38 33 9 7 2
Ferris St. 4 6 2 0 14 34 37 6 11 2
Lake Superior St. 4 9 1 1 14 24 48 6 17 1
Alaska Anchorage 2 8 2 2 10 21 37 2 11 3
Ala. Huntsville 1 10 3 1 7 28 58 1 14 3
Tuesday’s Games

Michigan St. 5, Ferris St. 2

Michigan Tech 4, Michigan 2

Friday’s Games

N. Michigan at Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Alaska at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.

Ala. Huntsville at North Dakota, 8:37 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.

Alaska at Minnesota St., 7:07 p.m.

Ala. Huntsville at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Arizona St., 9:05 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Alaska Anchorage, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Michigan Tech at Arizona St., 5 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Alaska Anchorage, 7:07 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 9

Bemidji St. at Ala. Huntsville, 8:37 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 10

Minnesota St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Ala. Huntsville, 8:37 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.

Saturday, Jan.11

Minnesota St. at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.

